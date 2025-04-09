FS: ASUS RT-AX88U AX6000 Wi-Fi Router

justin_43

justin_43

Gawd
Joined
Jan 27, 2012
Messages
585
My heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/66079/to?sort=trade_date-desc
I accept PayPal and ship to the Continental USA only.

I have an ASUS RT-AX88U AX6000 Wi-Fi router for sale. It's in great condition and comes in the original box.
I am asking for $100 shipped. If you have any questions please PM me.

20250320-120152.jpg

20250320-120152.jpg

20250320-120314.jpg

20250320-120346.jpg
 
