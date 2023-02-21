FS: Asus RT-AX86u

For sale: Asus RT-AX86U $199 shipped (US only). Accepting PayPal only.
Router used since approx 2/2022.
Works great, but upgraded my ISP to multi-gig fiber and already upgraded to another router with multi-gig on the LAN.
Current Firmware Version: 3.0.0.4.386_49599
Mint condition, original box, etc.
Heat - xfile
Only serious buyers please. Questionable offers/scammers will be deleted and receive no response.
Router used since approx 2/2022.
Works great, but upgraded my ISP to multi-gig fiber and already upgraded to another router with multi-gig on the LAN.
Current Firmware Version: 3.0.0.4.386_49599
Mint condition, original box, etc.
Heat - xfile
Only serious buyers please. Questionable offers/scammers will be deleted and receive no response.