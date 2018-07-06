FS: ASUS Routers! GT-AX11000, RT-AX58U

Starrbuck
More photos by request if you need to see something more closely. Everything is in 100% working condition and was well taken care of. Except where noted, all prices are shipped to CONUS by either USPS Priority Mail, UPS Ground, or FedEx Ground (my choice) with payments by Cash App, Venmo, Zelle, Google Pay, cryptocurrency, or Paypal.
Please no thread crapping. If you’re not interested or a price is too high, please let me know in a PM or just move along.
For Sale are two ASUS routers!
ASUS RT-AX89X (AX6000 and dual 10G ports!) SOLD!
https://www.asus.com/networking-iot-servers/wifi-routers/asus-gaming-routers/rt-ax89x/
=> $295 shipped
ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 (2.5G port!)
https://rog.asus.com/us/networking/rog-rapture-gt-ax11000-model/
=> $295 shipped
ASUS RT-AX58U (AX3000)
https://www.asus.com/networking-iot-servers/wifi-routers/asus-wifi-routers/rt-ax58u/
=> $90 shipped
My feedback:
eBay 365 / 100% positive since 1998
HeatWare 36-0-0
