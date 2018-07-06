FS: ASUS Routers! GT-AX11000, RT-AX58U

Please no thread crapping. If you’re not interested or a price is too high, please let me know in a PM or just move along.

ASUS RT-AX89X

(AX6000 and dual 10G ports!)

https://www.asus.com/networking-iot-servers/wifi-routers/asus-gaming-routers/rt-ax89x/

=> $295 shipped

More photos by request if you need to see something more closely. Everything is in 100% working condition and was well taken care of. Except where noted, all prices are shipped to CONUS by either USPS Priority Mail, UPS Ground, or FedEx Ground (my choice) with payments by Cash App, Venmo, Zelle, Google Pay, cryptocurrency, or Paypal.

ASUS RT-AX3000
(AX3000)
=> $90 shipped

My feedback: