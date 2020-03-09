FS: ASUS ROG Zephyrus GA502 - Ryzen 7 3750H/GeForce 1660 Ti/16GB/512GB/Upgraded to Windows 10 Pro and 3-year Best Buy warranty

Centauri
Laptop is in beautiful condition. Configuration is stock as far as hardware, but I've upgraded to Windows 10 Professional and added Best Buy's $300 Accidential Damage 3yr Warranty when I purchased. The warranty is transferable - just set up a My Best Buy profile and I'll handle it after sale. The plan goes through July of 2022.
Currently this combo is $1500 from Best Buy, plus tax and excluding the 10 Pro license.
I'm asking $1000-shipped and insured with signature requirement.
Pictures: https://photos.app.goo.gl/ZP2qHcya2nC4t6Lq6
Thanks guys,
