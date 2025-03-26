FS: ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 14" OLED (Ryzen 9-8945s + RTX 4060M) & Adam Audio T7v Pair

enyownz
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 31, 2009
- Messages
- 1,889
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) - $950 shipped
- Like new condition
- Comes with all original accessories and box
- Screen on this thing is incredible
- Used it twice thinking I would have time to game during holidays but haven't touched in weeks and outside return period
- [Bestbuy link for full specs](https://www.bestbuy.com/site/asus-rog-zephyrus-g14-14-oled-3k-120hz-gaming-laptop-amd-ryzen-9-8945hs-16gb-lpddr5x-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4060-1tb-ssd-platinum-white/6570270.p?skuId=6570270)
- **14" 3K OLED Display | Ryzen 9 8945S | RTX 4060M | 16gb DDR5 | 1TB SSD**
Adam Audio T7v (Pair) - $300 local (preferred) | $350 shipped
- Amazing condition
- Just the speakers included and power cables (don't have original boxes)
Shoot me a DM on any questions
- Like new condition
- Comes with all original accessories and box
- Screen on this thing is incredible
- Used it twice thinking I would have time to game during holidays but haven't touched in weeks and outside return period
- [Bestbuy link for full specs](https://www.bestbuy.com/site/asus-rog-zephyrus-g14-14-oled-3k-120hz-gaming-laptop-amd-ryzen-9-8945hs-16gb-lpddr5x-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4060-1tb-ssd-platinum-white/6570270.p?skuId=6570270)
- **14" 3K OLED Display | Ryzen 9 8945S | RTX 4060M | 16gb DDR5 | 1TB SSD**
Adam Audio T7v (Pair) - $300 local (preferred) | $350 shipped
- Amazing condition
- Just the speakers included and power cables (don't have original boxes)
Shoot me a DM on any questions
Last edited: