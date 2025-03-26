  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 14" OLED (Ryzen 9-8945s + RTX 4060M) & Adam Audio T7v Pair

enyownz

enyownz

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 31, 2009
Messages
1,889
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) - $950 shipped
- Like new condition
- Comes with all original accessories and box
- Screen on this thing is incredible
- Used it twice thinking I would have time to game during holidays but haven't touched in weeks and outside return period
- [Bestbuy link for full specs](https://www.bestbuy.com/site/asus-rog-zephyrus-g14-14-oled-3k-120hz-gaming-laptop-amd-ryzen-9-8945hs-16gb-lpddr5x-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4060-1tb-ssd-platinum-white/6570270.p?skuId=6570270)
- **14" 3K OLED Display | Ryzen 9 8945S | RTX 4060M | 16gb DDR5 | 1TB SSD**

Adam Audio T7v (Pair) - $300 local (preferred) | $350 shipped
- Amazing condition
- Just the speakers included and power cables (don't have original boxes)

Shoot me a DM on any questions
 
Last edited:
