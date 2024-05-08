FS: Asus ROG Z1 Extreme $418 shipped

ROG Ally Z1 Extreme -Bought this open box in December at Best Buy. Unit is in mint condition. I replaced the Micron 512gb drive with a 1TB Drive due to the 512gb having SMART issues shortly after purchase. I no longer have the original drive. This comes with the clear case grip, Original box, Power cord, universal stand, and 7in1 USB dock. Screen protector installed right after purchase. Yes, the SD card slot works fine on this unit as well!I have probably logged about 6 hours of game play on it then it collected dust.$418 shipped F&FSOLDDell 32" 4K Gaming Monitor Model# G3223Q. This Dell was an Open Box from Microcenter and these normally retail for $600. Got it for $360 open box back on 12/15/23. No dead pixels, great IPS monitor. It is a 4k/144hz Freesync Premium Pro/Gsync Monitor. I have about 10 monitors in this house and need to start getting rid of the good ones. The box is a little beat up but I plan to strengthen it with another monitor box wrapped around it for shipping.The reason why I am selling is because I flipped a coin on an "Amazon Warehouse Acceptable" OLED and won the lottery, so this one has to go.$290 shipped F&F (Price dropped)Heatware under SLKThanks