FS: Asus ROG Z1 Extreme $400 shipped

ROG Ally Z1 Extreme -
Bought this open box in December at Best Buy. Unit is in mint condition. I replaced the Micron 512gb drive with a 1TB Drive due to the 512gb having SMART issues shortly after purchase. I no longer have the original drive. This comes with the clear case grip, Original box, Power cord, universal stand, and 7in1 USB dock. Screen protector installed right after purchase. Yes, the SD card slot works fine on this unit as well! I have probably logged about 6 hours of game play on it then it collected dust.
$400 shipped F&F
