FS: Asus ROG Z1 Extreme $400 shipped

R

Rvenger

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 12, 2012
Messages
3,248
ROG Ally Z1 Extreme -

Bought this open box in December at Best Buy. Unit is in mint condition. I replaced the Micron 512gb drive with a 1TB Drive due to the 512gb having SMART issues shortly after purchase. I no longer have the original drive. This comes with the clear case grip, Original box, Power cord, universal stand, and 7in1 USB dock. Screen protector installed right after purchase. Yes, the SD card slot works fine on this unit as well! :) I have probably logged about 6 hours of game play on it then it collected dust.

$400 shipped F&F







S


Heatware under SLK

Thanks
 

Attachments

  • image0.jpeg
    image0.jpeg
    319.4 KB · Views: 0
  • image1.jpeg
    image1.jpeg
    328.1 KB · Views: 0
  • image2.jpeg
    image2.jpeg
    287.3 KB · Views: 0
  • image3.jpeg
    image3.jpeg
    333.7 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
Bump for the Ally. I have one and it works great. Doubles as a miniPC once you hook it up to the dock.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top