FS: Asus ROG X470-I, Ryzen 5800X, Oculus Quest 1

slavie

Got some good stuff looking for a new home.

Asus ROG X470-I miniITX mobo - $150 shipped
Excellent condition, all original packaging. Original owner, never overclocked, 98% office work usage with mild gaming here and there.

AMD Ryzen 5800X, CPU only - $180 shipped
Works great. I upgraded to 5800X3D. I do have some unused OEM Wraith/Prism coolers around if interested.

Oculus Quest 1- $150 shipped
Mint condition, under 10hr worth of iRacing use on it. Original owner, all original packaging, reset to factory defaults. Pics upon request, or whenever I get to it.

Payment via PayPal (add Fee if G&S), Zelle, Venmo.
Everything will be super well packed for shipping.
Heat: slavie

Thanks for looking!
 

slavie

$280+S&H. C'mon guys, don't make me return this to EVGA. This is cheapest BNIB price around by a decent margin.
 
