FS: ASUS ROG THOR 1000W PLATINUM II PSU, ASUS TUF GAMING X670E-PLUS WiFi MB

More photos by request if you need to see something more closely. Everything is in 100% working condition and was well taken care of. Except where noted, all prices are shipped to CONUS by either USPS Priority Mail, UPS Ground, or FedEx Ground (my choice) with payments by Paypal (other payment methods available).

Please no thread crapping. If you’re not interested or a price is too high, please let me know in a PM or just move along.

FOR SALE -- Reasonable offers entertained!

ASUS ROG THOR 1000W PLATINUM II PSU (used)
https://rog.asus.com/us/power-supply-units/rog-thor/rog-thor-1000p2-gaming-model/
https://www.amazon.com/ASUS-Platinum-Modular-Certified-Heatsinks/dp/B09SGQ9PPC/
Includes original box, cables, and accessories, including a 12-pin PCIe power cable. You should be able to get a 16-pin cable if needed by contacting ASUS customer support.
=> $225 shipped OBO
It's big and heavy so please consider the shipping costs in the total price!!!

ASUS TUF GAMING X670E-PLUS WIFI MOTHERBOARD (used)
https://www.asus.com/us/motherboards-components/motherboards/tuf-gaming/tuf-gaming-x670e-plus-wifi/
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/asus-t...-6e-motherboard-black/6523727.p?skuId=6523727
This motherboard is in like-new condition with box and all accessories. It's been working fine in my system but I decided to pivot to a Strix X870 board.
=> $195 shipped OBO

My feedback:

eBay 391 / 100% positive since 1998
HeatWare 42-0-0 since 2012
2FA enabled on [H]ard|Forum
 

