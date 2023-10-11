FS: Asus ROG Strix Z790-E Motherboard -- Brand new/sealed

I've got an excellent motherboard that needs a loving home and is packed for immediate shipping.

Asus ROG Strix Z790-E Motherboard -- Brand new/sealed

$385 shipped USPS/FedEx

PXL_20231011_212021514.jpg

PXL_20231011_212052646.jpg


PM for my PayPal or any questions

My feedback is 100% Positive (y)
Heatware: MadMaxx77
eBay: MadMaxx.77
 
Thursday night is a great night to buy a new motherboard even if you don't need it bump! :ROFLMAO:
 
