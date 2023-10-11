FS: Asus ROG Strix Z790-E Motherboard -- Brand new/sealed

Mad Maxx
Supreme [H]ardness
- Apr 12, 2016
- 6,950
I've got an excellent motherboard that needs a loving home and is packed for immediate shipping.
Asus ROG Strix Z790-E Motherboard -- Brand new/sealed
$385 shipped USPS/FedEx
PM for my PayPal or any questions
My feedback is 100% Positive
Heatware: MadMaxx77
eBay: MadMaxx.77
Last edited: