FS: Asus ROG Strix Z790-E & G.Skill Trident Z5 CL32 DDR5-6400 32GBx2

Got a couple very nice components at a couple very nice prices. Both need a loving home and are packed for immediate shipping.

Asus ROG Strix Z790-E Motherboard (Brand new/sealed)

$385 shipped USPS/FedEx

PXL_20231011_212021514.jpg

PXL_20231011_212052646.jpg


G. SKILL TRIDENT Z5 CL32 DDR5-6400 32GBx2 (Brand new/sealed)

$165 shipped USPS/FedEx

PXL_20231011_212227341.jpg

PXL_20231011_212301884.jpg

PXL_20231011_212327878.jpg


PM for my PayPal or any questions

My feedback is 100% Positive (y)
Heatware: MadMaxx77
eBay: MadMaxx.77
 
