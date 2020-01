Asus Rog Strix X570-I Gaming mini-ITX Motherboard. New in open box with Receipt For Warranty...…………..$249 Shipped



Ryzen 5 - 1600 CPU. Brand new open box with unused Wraith Spire cooler...…………..$70 Shipped



Payment Via PayPal, Google Wallet, Cash App, Venmo. Shipping to USA. Heatware mothman07..265-0-0