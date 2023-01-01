FS: Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 - 5900HX & 3080

Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 G733QS-XS98Q - $2,200

Ryzen 9 5900HX

RTX 3080

17.3" 2560x1440 300nits - 165Hz 3ms IPS

32GB DDR4 3200 - (16G X 2)

1TB NVMe (2nd slot available for more storage/RAID)

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 + Bluetooth 5.2

280W Power Brick





Comes in original box with accessories. This has been a wonderful laptop and has handled anything that I've thrown at it from travel work/gaming to gaming sessions at friends' house. Selling as I purchased something slightly smaller for travel/work.

Heatware is in my signature - will accept cash app/PayPal. Buyer responsible for shipping/insurance costs. Located near the Indianapolis, IN area and would be willing to meet for an in-person sale.



Thank you all for looking! If you have any questions, concerns, or would like to see specific pictures please don't hesitate to ask.