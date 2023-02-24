FS: ASUS ROG Strix - Ryzen 9 5900HX, 32GBs of RAM, Radeon RX 6800M 12GB, 2TB NVMe

Asking $1250-shipped CONUS, insured and signature required.

Bought this unit for an on-road job that became less and less on-road. Now it sits. Even when I traveled I never took it with me as often as I intended. As you can see from the photos it's in magnificent condition.

I have upgraded the storage to two Crucial P5 1TB NVMe SSDs for a total or 2TBs. I have also upgraded the memory to a full 32GBs.
  • AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core, 16-thread CPU
  • AMD Radeon RX 6800M with 12GBs of VRAM
  • 2x 1TB Crucial NVMe SSDs (2TB total)
  • 32GBs of DDR4 (2x 16GB SO-DIMMs)
  • 15.6" 300Hz FHD 1920x1080 screen
https://photos.app.goo.gl/DZRr8mFGYUidnmkz7

https://www.heatware.com/u/22646/to
 
