FS: ASUS ROG Strix RTX 4090

For sale is an excellent condition ASUS ROG Strix RTX 4090 from a smoke free home. Video card functions perfectly and has only been used for gaming.
Includes original box and all contents: Manual, stickers, Nvidia adapter, and branded anti-sag/screwdriver gadget
Spec Reference: https://rog.asus.com/graphics-cards/graphics-cards/rog-strix/rog-strix-rtx4090-24g-gaming-model/

$1,850 shipped to lower 48, PayPal F&F

Seller/Buyer Profiles
  • Heatware
  • eBay profile under MISMCSA (19 YO account, 100% positive feedback)
