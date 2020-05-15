FS: ASUS ROG Strix GTX 1660 Ti

HAL_404

HAL_404

Gawd
Joined
Dec 16, 2018
Messages
894
bought this ASUS ROG Strix GTX 1660 Ti on eBay back in March 2020 then got a RTX 2070 Super so this card is up for sale. Has no Serial # tag - that's the way I received it from the eBay seller and they said it was the Advanced model but I can't confirm that without the serial tag. It runs as it should, has no issues. Buyer must have minimum of 600 posts here at [H] to buy this card. Will ship to CONUS only.

$240 shipped USPS priority package
payment: Paypal Only

ebay ID: obedience777

full.jpg


back 2B.jpg


top 2.jpg


grill.jpg


box inside 2.jpg
 
