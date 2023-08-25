FS: Asus ROG Strix Gaming Laptop for Cheap

Zoop99
Zoop99
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/120481/to
MOD of Hardwareswap subreddit (similar to the FS section here under /u/PegasusCK) feel free to pm me there. We're currently moved to over discord but actually planning on moving back to the subreddit in the next two-ish weeks. The Reddit api changes broke out moderation bots and we're having to train nearly 10x more mods to do the work since no more moderation bots.
Asus ROG Strix Gaming Laptop ($574 shipped to your door)
Timestamped Pics:
View: https://imgur.com/a/xDlYMka
Got this for work, then changed jobs and got a thinkpad from new office.Ships out fast with tracking (Shipping is free ie on me). Everything works flawlessly, used but in fantastic condition.
Local is near University of Michigan, or Ann Arbor / Ypsilanti area in MI.
It's in really good condition and works flawlessly. Never left my desk. I already have a powerful desktop and barely even used this. Upgraded it to a whopping 64gb ddr4. The RTX 2070 in this is an absolute beast of a GPU.
BATTERY LIFE IS FANTASTIC. Asus makes this model witha 66whr battery rather than the standard 45 and on top of that this has switchable intel HD graphics which is used while browsing emails or surfing the web.Gets 6.5 hours of battery life while surfing the web/emails/youtube. Seriously awesome battery.
SPECS:
- 15.6" 1080p 144hz IPS Display
- 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-10750H Processor 2.6 GHz (16M Cache, up to 5.0 GHz, 6 cores // 12 threads)
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 2070 8GB GDDR6
- 512gb PCIe NVMe SSD
- 64GB Dual Channel DDR4
- RGB keyboard and with RGB underlighting
- Exact Model# is the Asus ROG Strix G512LW-WS74