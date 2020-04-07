FS: Asus Rog Strix B450-I Gaming Mobo, Cooler Master SK621 60% Wireless Keyboard MX Red Low Profile

M

mothman

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 28, 2009
Messages
5,295
Asus Rog Strix B450-I Gaming itx motherboard. New opened never used complete...………………………..$145 Shipped

Cooler Master SK621 Compact 60% Mechanical Wireless Keyboard Cherry MX Red Low Profile Switch. New in the box........................$98 Shipped

Payment Via PayPal, Google Wallet, Cash App, Venmo. Shipping to USA. Heatware mothman07..270-0-0
 

