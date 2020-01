Asus Rog Strix B450-I Gaming...………...New open box complete with receipt for warranty...……….$130 Shipped



AMD Ryzen 5-1600. This one is a most recent of the original AE Version..UA1852---…….New open box with unused Wraith spire Cooler complete with receipt for warranty...………$70 Shipped



Combo for...…………$190 Shipped With AMD 2019 X Box for PC Game bundle



Payment Via PayPal, Google Wallet, Cash App, Venmo. Shipping to USA. Heatware mothman07..265-0-0