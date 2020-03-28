FS: Asus Rog Strix B450-I Gaming itx mobo and Samsung 970 Evo+ 256gb

Ryzen 5 2600X (with unused Wraith Spire cooler), Gigabyte B450 I Auros Pro WiFi itx motherboard, Samsung 970 Evo+ 256gb SSD, Crucial Ballistix DDR4 2666 16gb Kit, Corsair SF450 PSU. These were purchased new recently, used very briefly complete in the boxes with Receipt For Warranty...………………SOLD



Still Available...…..

Asus Rog Strix B450-i Gaming itx mobo. New in the box with upgraded WiFi module Intel AC 9560...…………$140 Shipped

Samsung 970 Evo+ 256gb SSD...…………$60 Shipped



Payment Via PayPal, Google Wallet, Cash App, Venmo. Shipping to USA. Heatware mothman07..270-0-0