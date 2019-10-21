FS: ASUS RoG Strix B360-I Gaming motherboard (ITX) $125

All prices are FIRM and include USPS Priority Mail shipping to anywhere in the continental US unless otherwise noted.
Payment via PayPal Only at this time.

Will not ship first, and will only deal with people with established heatware or sufficient [H] tenure (my discretion).

Heatware: 108-0-0 (Proudly dealing for over FIFTEEN YEARS! - Since March of 2003!)
e-mail: thegeekredneck AT gmail DOT com




ASUS ROG STRIX B360-I Mobo - $125 shipped

Up today is an ASUS Republic of Gamers STRIX B360-I Gaming edition motherboard. This comes in it's original retail box with all accessories and was used lightly in my HTPC since I bought it new from Amazon on July 16th, 2019. As a matter of fact the machine I built with it spent most of the last year packed up due to my move to Kentucky.

Supports 8th and 9th gen Intel LGA1151 CPUs and ran stock speeds (obviously) on my 8700k.

Pictures later, but check the amazon link above for an idea of what the board looks like and what it comes with.




More to come!



Someone made an offer and then left me hanging BuMP ....

I don't have time or patience for that kind of business...

upload_2019-10-23_14-25-42.png
 
Low low prices everyday, that's the Noxtek shopping way!
 
Further discount TODAY ONLY if you buy all three cards currently listed for sale!

$130 takes the GTX 950, GTX 770, and GTX 660!
 
Price drop if you take all three cards! $120 shipped for the GTX 950, 770, and 660!

That's like getting one card for free!
 
Doink! Entertaining all offers on the remaining video cards either as a group or individually. I want them gone to new homes ASAP.
 
I think all the video cards are SOLD now, thanks everyone for the interest!

Also in keeping with my long standard of transparency:

I made a huge boo-boo and accidentally swapped addresses for the Asus Strix GTX 1080 and the motherboard / cpu lot I had for sale last weekend. I want to personally thank p_monks33 and NobleX13 for their patience, understanding, and for helping me get this sorted ASAP. I still can't believe I goofed like that!
 
Temporary price drop on the switch bundle - $440 today only!
 
