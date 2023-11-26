FS: ASUS ROG SCAR II - GL504GW-DS74 - i7 CPU, RTX 2070 Graphics, 32GB RAM

C

cold_steel

Gawd
Joined
Jun 27, 2004
Messages
574
Hello!

I have an adult owned ASUS ROG SCAR II - GL504GW-DS74 gaming laptop for sale.

It runs great and includes the power supply.

Highlights:

Intel Core i7-8750H CPU
nVidia 2070 8GB graphics
Upgraded to 32GB DDR4 RAM (Corsair)
15.6” 144hz screen
512GB m.2 drive + 1TB Seagate firecuda storage

$500 shipped

Heatware under cold_steel

More info available here: https://rog.asus.com/us/laptops/rog-strix/rog-strix-scar-ii-gl504-series/
 

