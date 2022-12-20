FS: ASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI Apex motherboard with optional Monoblock, Intel Core i9-7900x

Standalone Intel Core i9 7900x / 10Core CPU. Socket 2066. More info here:

https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/products/sku/123613/intel-core-i97900x-xseries-processor-13-75m-cache-up-to-4-30-ghz/specifications.html

$130







ASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI Apex motherboard (No CPU or RAM included). Comes in original box and accessories.

ASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI Apex motherboard (No CPU or RAM included). Comes in original box and accessories.

I can include the EK Monoblock that's specific to this board upon request. $120 shipped

$225

$200









ASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI Apex $185 shippedASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI Apex comes with o riginal box and accessories (Two m.2 NVMe adapters, Nvidia SLI bridges, etc. No owners manual unfortunately

I am trying to sell the monoblock on eBay, I will retract the eBay auction if you want the Monoblock included with this motherboard.

How the motherboard looked like when it was fully built with the Monoblock. Obviously the GSkill Ram, Titan Xp, Case, and PSU are not included.

SOLD: ASUS Rampage IV Extreme with Intel i7 3960x and 16GB (4x4GB) Gskill RAM to

SOLD: Hardware Labs BlackIce Extreme Quad 140mm Radiator without fans to

SOLD: Swiftech MCP35x / DDC bare standalone pump to

SOLD: Brand New in Box Elgato Game Capture HD 60 S (Model 1GC109901004)

SOLD: Intel DZ77BH-55K Motherboard. Comes with Intel Xeon E3-1230V2 CPU and 32GB (4x8GB) Corsair XMS3 DDR3 RAM.

Went to eBay:

Seek CompactXR USB-C edition (Model CT-AAA)

Went to eBay: Pair of Nitecore Ci4 Quad Slot Universal Battery Charger

Went to eBay: Sold for $315 -

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X - 16 Cores, 32 Threads 4.7GHz Max, 3.5GHz base clocks (Zen 2 socket AM4) - Sold for $315

Went to eBay: ASUS Maximus VI Hero with Intel i5 4670K and 16GB GSkill (4x4GB) RAM



