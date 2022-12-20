FS: ASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI Apex motherboard with optional Monoblock, Intel Core i9-7900x

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/52718/to
Prices are paid via Paypal Goods and Services (damn you 1099-K rules)

Standalone Intel Core i9 7900x / 10Core CPU. Socket 2066. More info here: https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/products/sku/123613/intel-core-i97900x-xseries-processor-13-75m-cache-up-to-4-30-ghz/specifications.html
$130 $120 shipped
PXL_20221221_075145800~2.jpg


ASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI Apex motherboard (No CPU or RAM included). Comes in original box and accessories.
I can include the EK Monoblock that's specific to this board upon request.
More Info about this board: https://rog.asus.com/motherboards/rog-rampage/rog-rampage-vi-apex-model/
$225 $200 $185 shipped
PXL_20221221_081305921~2.jpg
PXL_20221221_081336084~2.jpg


PXL_20221221_081221012~2.jpg
PXL_20221221_081233254.jpg

ASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI Apex comes with original box and accessories (Two m.2 NVMe adapters, Nvidia SLI bridges, etc. No owners manual unfortunately :(
I am trying to sell the monoblock on eBay, I will retract the eBay auction if you want the Monoblock included with this motherboard.
PXL_20221220_030555749~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_030750436~2.jpg

How the motherboard looked like when it was fully built with the Monoblock. Obviously the GSkill Ram, Titan Xp, Case, and PSU are not included.
View attachment 536550

SOLD: ASUS Rampage IV Extreme with Intel i7 3960x and 16GB (4x4GB) Gskill RAM to Ducrider748
SOLD: Hardware Labs BlackIce Extreme Quad 140mm Radiator without fans to Ducrider748
SOLD: Swiftech MCP35x / DDC bare standalone pump to Ducrider748
SOLD: Brand New in Box Elgato Game Capture HD 60 S (Model 1GC109901004)
SOLD: Intel DZ77BH-55K Motherboard. Comes with Intel Xeon E3-1230V2 CPU and 32GB (4x8GB) Corsair XMS3 DDR3 RAM.

Went to eBay: Seek CompactXR USB-C edition (Model CT-AAA)
Went to eBay: Pair of Nitecore Ci4 Quad Slot Universal Battery Charger
Went to eBay: Sold for $315 - AMD Ryzen 9 3950X - 16 Cores, 32 Threads 4.7GHz Max, 3.5GHz base clocks (Zen 2 socket AM4) - Sold for $315
Went to eBay: ASUS Maximus VI Hero with Intel i5 4670K and 16GB GSkill (4x4GB) RAM

Thanks for looking!
 

Last edited:
