FS: ASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI Apex motherboard with EK Monoblock, Intel 10 Core i9-7900x combo deal

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/52718/to
I would appreciate buyers to have good Heatware feedback as well, thank you!
Prices are paid via Paypal Goods and Services (damn you 1099-K rules)
(See my previous For Sale thread performance: https://hardforum.com/threads/fs-tw...aterblocks-for-a-2080ti-and-a-3090fe.2017221/)

Selling Intel Core i9 7900X + ASUS ROG Rampage VI Apex motherboard + EK monoblock in a combo deal for $280 shipped! (originally $310)

Standalone Intel Core i9 7900x / 10Core CPU. Socket 2066. More info here: https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/products/sku/123613/intel-core-i97900x-xseries-processor-13-75m-cache-up-to-4-30-ghz/specifications.html
$130 $120 $100 shipped
PXL_20221221_075145800~2.jpg


ASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI Apex motherboard (No RAM included). Comes in original box and accessories. I can include the EK Monoblock that's specific to this board upon request - $25
More Info about this board: https://rog.asus.com/motherboards/rog-rampage/rog-rampage-vi-apex-model/
$225 $200 $185 shipped
PXL_20221221_081305921~2.jpg
PXL_20221221_081336084~2.jpg


PXL_20221221_081221012~2.jpg
PXL_20221221_081233254.jpg

ASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI Apex comes with original box and accessories (Two m.2 NVMe adapters, Nvidia SLI bridges, etc. No owners manual unfortunately :(
I am trying to sell the monoblock on eBay, I will retract the eBay auction if you want the Monoblock included with this motherboard.
PXL_20221220_030453211~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_030555749~2.jpg


PXL_20221220_030750436~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_030803468~2.jpg


EK-FB ASUS ROG R6E RGB Monoblock - Nickel - $25

https://www.ekwb.com/shop/ek-fb-asus-rog-r6e-rgb-monoblock-nickel
PXL_20221221_121146715_2.jpg
PXL_20221221_121221837_2.jpg

How the Monoblock looked like with the Asus ROG Apex motherboard.
The GSkill Ram, Titan Xp, Case, and PSU are not included.
20180128_100623.jpg
Screenshot_20221223-012340~3.png


SOLD: ASUS Rampage IV Extreme with Intel i7 3960x and 16GB (4x4GB) Gskill RAM to Ducrider748
SOLD: Hardware Labs BlackIce Extreme Quad 140mm Radiator without fans to Ducrider748
SOLD: Swiftech MCP35x / DDC bare standalone pump to Ducrider748
SOLD: Brand New in Box Elgato Game Capture HD 60 S (Model 1GC109901004)
SOLD: Intel DZ77BH-55K Motherboard. Comes with Intel Xeon E3-1230V2 CPU and 32GB (4x8GB) Corsair XMS3 DDR3 RAM.

Went to eBay: Sold for $315 - AMD Ryzen 9 3950X - 16 Cores, 32 Threads 4.7GHz Max, 3.5GHz base clocks (Zen 2 socket AM4) - Sold for $315
Went to eBay: ASUS Maximus VI Hero with Intel i5 4670K and 16GB GSkill (4x4GB) RAM.

Thanks for looking!
 
Bump.. Some price drops. 1 item sold, 2 items sold to Ducrider748's WTB thread.
 
Bump, combo deal for ASUS ROG APEX motherboard + i9 7900X CPU + EK monoblock
 
