FS: ASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI Apex motherboard with EK Monoblock, Intel 10 Core i9-7900x, ASUS Maximus VI Hero with Intel i5 4670K w/ 32GB RAM

Prices are paid via Paypal Goods and Services (damn you 1099-K rules)

Also will accept Crypto Payments (BTC)

ASUS Maximus VI Hero with Intel i5 4670K and 16GB GSkill (4x4GB) RAM. Will add a stock cooler if you need one.
$130 Shipped
PXL_20221220_014337713~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_014354126~2.jpg


PXL_20221220_014417679.jpg


Standalone Intel Core i9 7900x / 10Core CPU. Socket 2066. More info here: https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/products/sku/123613/intel-core-i97900x-xseries-processor-13-75m-cache-up-to-4-30-ghz/specifications.html
This CPU was used in the ASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI Apex motherboard. Can be bought together with the motherboard.
$130 $120 shipped
PXL_20221221_075145800~2.jpg


ASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI Apex motherboard (No RAM included). Comes in original box and accessories.
I can include the EK Monoblock that's specific to this board upon request.
More Info about this board: https://rog.asus.com/motherboards/rog-rampage/rog-rampage-vi-apex-model/
$225 $200 $185 shipped
PXL_20221221_081305921~2.jpg
PXL_20221221_081336084~2.jpg


PXL_20221221_081221012~2.jpg
PXL_20221221_081233254.jpg

ASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI Apex comes with original box and accessories (Two m.2 NVMe adapters, Nvidia SLI bridges, etc. No owners manual unfortunately :(
I am trying to sell the monoblock on eBay, I will retract the eBay auction if you want the Monoblock included with this motherboard.
PXL_20221220_030453211~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_030555749~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_030750436~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_030803468~2.jpg

How the motherboard looked like when it was fully built with the Monoblock. The GSkill Ram, Titan Xp, Case, and PSU are not included.
CPU Optional if you want to add it to the purchase.
20180128_100623.jpg
Screenshot_20221223-012148.png
Screenshot_20221223-012340~3.png


SOLD: ASUS Rampage IV Extreme with Intel i7 3960x and 16GB (4x4GB) Gskill RAM to Ducrider748
SOLD: Hardware Labs BlackIce Extreme Quad 140mm Radiator without fans to Ducrider748
SOLD: Swiftech MCP35x / DDC bare standalone pump to Ducrider748
SOLD: Brand New in Box Elgato Game Capture HD 60 S (Model 1GC109901004)
SOLD: Intel DZ77BH-55K Motherboard. Comes with Intel Xeon E3-1230V2 CPU and 32GB (4x8GB) Corsair XMS3 DDR3 RAM.

Went to eBay: Seek CompactXR USB-C edition (Model CT-AAA)
Went to eBay: Pair of Nitecore Ci4 Quad Slot Universal Battery Charger
Went to eBay: Sold for $315 - AMD Ryzen 9 3950X - 16 Cores, 32 Threads 4.7GHz Max, 3.5GHz base clocks (Zen 2 socket AM4) - Sold for $315

Thanks for looking!
 

