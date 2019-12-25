FS: Asus ROG IV Black Edition, Xeon E5-1650v2 (unlocked), 32gb DDR3

First off, I am ordering a new motherboard/CPU/RAM based largely on this sale but am posting this up before the new parts have arrived so this setup will be shipped once my new hardware arrives so a little patience is appreciated. This setup runs on an an Asus ROG IV Black Edition EATX motherboard and has an Intel Xeon E5-1650v2 installed with 32gb of Avexir DDR3. To be clear, this is a multiplier unlocked Xeon so all OC'ing has been done via multiplier and not BCLK. The CPU has spent its life with me OC'd to 4.2ghz under a Corsair H115i RGB Platinum AIO. Temps have always stayed pretty well under 63°C (~145°F) as I don't run things very hard very often. I think the most demanding thing I've done for extended periods of time is Cities: Skylines with a pretty darn big city. I have OC'd to 4.4ghz just to say I did but it never stayed there for more than a benchmark run or two. All settings will be reset to factory upon shipment although by request I can save the 4.2ghz OC profile in the BIOS. The RAM is of the BLUE LED variety and is an 8x4gb kit giving a total of 32gb of memory. No CPU cooler in included although if you are hard pressed for a cooler, I have a spare 240mm Cooler Master AIO that could be included for extra. Links to products below. I am asking $240 obo shipped for this setup and am relatively firm on the price. Feel free to make an offer but don't expect too too much wiggle room. Motherboard: https://www.asus.com/us/Motherboards/RAMPAGE_IV_BLACK_EDITION/ CPU: https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...-processor-e5-1650-v2-12m-cache-3-50-ghz.html Memory: http://www.avexir.com/product/corespec-ddr3.html {} {} {}