FS - Asus ROG G750JS 17 Inch Gaming Laptop

Screen Size 17 inches Max Screen Resolution 1920x1080 Processor 3.4 GHz Core i7-4700HQ RAM 16 GB DDR3 Hard Drive 16 GB flash_memory_solid_state Graphics Coprocessor NVIDIA GeForce GTX 870M Chipset Brand nvidia Card Description Dedicated Wireless Type 802.11ac Number of USB 3.0 Ports 4 Average Battery Life (in hours) 3.5 hours

Brand Name ASUS Series ROG Item model number 90NB04M1-M00070 Hardware Platform PC Operating System Windows 8 Item Weight 9.9 pounds Product Dimensions 16.1 x 12.5 x 2 inches Item Dimensions L x W x H 16.1 x 12.5 x 2 inches Color Black Processor Brand Intel Core I7 Processor Count 1 Computer Memory Type SODIMM Flash Memory Size 256 Hard Drive Interface Serial ATA Hard Drive Rotational Speed 7200 RPM Power Source Battery Powered Batteries 1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)

Purchased May 30 2014 new from Amazon.I used this as a desktop replacement so it is in perfect shape. None of your typical grease marks on any of the keys/spacebar as I hooked it up to a monitor and keyboard mouse.There is only one issue with it and that is that the battery is defective. So if you would like to use this around the house that will need to be replaced but it works fine as is, plugged in.I will post specs below. I will need a day or two after someone purchases it to format it. Can also install Windows 10 if needed as it currently has Windows 8.1.Long time member here. Long time member with Heat but I do not use that very much. Some sales on Ebay as well.Selling because I am looking to build a Ryzen desktop PC.Price $570 shipped OBOPM me with questions, heat etc