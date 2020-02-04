FS - Asus ROG G750JS 17 Inch Gaming Laptop

Puterguru

May 21, 2001
3,078
Purchased May 30 2014 new from Amazon.

I used this as a desktop replacement so it is in perfect shape. None of your typical grease marks on any of the keys/spacebar as I hooked it up to a monitor and keyboard mouse.
There is only one issue with it and that is that the battery is defective. So if you would like to use this around the house that will need to be replaced but it works fine as is, plugged in.

I will post specs below. I will need a day or two after someone purchases it to format it. Can also install Windows 10 if needed as it currently has Windows 8.1.

Long time member here. Long time member with Heat but I do not use that very much. Some sales on Ebay as well.

Selling because I am looking to build a Ryzen desktop PC.

Price $570 shipped OBO

PM me with questions, heat etc

Screen Size17 inches
Max Screen Resolution1920x1080
Processor3.4 GHz Core i7-4700HQ
RAM16 GB DDR3
Hard Drive16 GB flash_memory_solid_state
Graphics CoprocessorNVIDIA GeForce GTX 870M
Chipset Brandnvidia
Card DescriptionDedicated
Wireless Type802.11ac
Number of USB 3.0 Ports4
Average Battery Life (in hours)3.5 hours
Other Technical Details
Brand NameASUS
SeriesROG
Item model number90NB04M1-M00070
Hardware PlatformPC
Operating SystemWindows 8
Item Weight9.9 pounds
Product Dimensions16.1 x 12.5 x 2 inches
Item Dimensions L x W x H16.1 x 12.5 x 2 inches
ColorBlack
Processor BrandIntel Core I7
Processor Count1
Computer Memory TypeSODIMM
Flash Memory Size256
Hard Drive InterfaceSerial ATA
Hard Drive Rotational Speed7200 RPM
Power SourceBattery Powered
Batteries1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)
 
