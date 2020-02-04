FS - Asus ROG G750JS 17 Inch Gaming Laptop

Purchased May 30 2014 new from Amazon.
I used this as a desktop replacement so it is in perfect shape. None of your typical grease marks on any of the keys/spacebar as I hooked it up to a monitor and keyboard mouse.
There is only one issue with it and that is that the battery is defective. So if you would like to use this around the house that will need to be replaced but it works fine as is, plugged in.
I will post specs below. I will need a day or two after someone purchases it to format it. Can also install Windows 10 if needed as it currently has Windows 8.1.
Long time member here. Long time member with Heat but I do not use that very much. Some sales on Ebay as well.
Selling because I am looking to build a Ryzen desktop PC.
Price $570 shipped OBO
PM me with questions, heat etc
Other Technical Details
|Screen Size
|17 inches
|Max Screen Resolution
|1920x1080
|Processor
|3.4 GHz Core i7-4700HQ
|RAM
|16 GB DDR3
|Hard Drive
|16 GB flash_memory_solid_state
|Graphics Coprocessor
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 870M
|Chipset Brand
|nvidia
|Card Description
|Dedicated
|Wireless Type
|802.11ac
|Number of USB 3.0 Ports
|4
|Average Battery Life (in hours)
|3.5 hours
|Brand Name
|ASUS
|Series
|ROG
|Item model number
|90NB04M1-M00070
|Hardware Platform
|PC
|Operating System
|Windows 8
|Item Weight
|9.9 pounds
|Product Dimensions
|16.1 x 12.5 x 2 inches
|Item Dimensions L x W x H
|16.1 x 12.5 x 2 inches
|Color
|Black
|Processor Brand
|Intel Core I7
|Processor Count
|1
|Computer Memory Type
|SODIMM
|Flash Memory Size
|256
|Hard Drive Interface
|Serial ATA
|Hard Drive Rotational Speed
|7200 RPM
|Power Source
|Battery Powered
|Batteries
|1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)