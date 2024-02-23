  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: ASUS ROG Ally Z1 Extreme + extras (SOLD)

CraptacularOne

CraptacularOne

Nov 2, 2019
Greetings, today I have for sale a perfect condition ASUS ROG Ally Z1 Extreme that includes the full retail box with the ROG stand that is actually a very handy free addon and I'm also including a Belkin USB Type C hub that features 100w pass through charging capability, HDMI out, and 2 USB 3.0 ports that makes connecting it to a monitor or TV super simple and allows easy use of keyboards, mice, controllers or USB sticks while still being able to charge the Ally and use it at it's full turbo TDP setting. I'm also including a 100w USB type C power brick for use with the hub. Of course it includes the free 65w charger that ASUS provides, but that charger is not enough to power the Ally at full TDP while using the hub. As I said the ROG Ally is in perfect condition, not a scratch on it and with very little use. It's been updated to the latest BIOS and drivers and works flawlessly.

Specs for those that don't know:

AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme

Zen 4 CPU with 8 cores/16 threads
RDNA 3 GPU with 12CUs 768 stream processors
16GB 6400Mhz DDR5
512GB NVMe SSD
120Hz 1080p display

$525 shipped in conUS

1.jpg

2.jpg


I accept PayPal F&F or Venmo

HEAT is 199-0
https://www.heatware.com/u/53474/to
 
