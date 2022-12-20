FS: ASUS Rampage V Extreme Motherboard

justin_43
Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 27, 2012
- Messages
- 525
My Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/66079/to
I ship to the continental USA only.
I have an ASUS Rampage V Extreme motherboard for sale. It comes in the original box with the original accessories shown in the pictures. I am throwing in a Xeon E5-2630L v3 CPU for free.
I am asking for $200 shipped.
I ship to the continental USA only.
I have an ASUS Rampage V Extreme motherboard for sale. It comes in the original box with the original accessories shown in the pictures. I am throwing in a Xeon E5-2630L v3 CPU for free.
I am asking for $200 shipped.