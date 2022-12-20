FS: ASUS Rampage Motherboards, AMD AM4 16C/32T CPU, Seek Thermal USB-C camera, Elgato Capture Card

MooCow

MooCow

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 13, 2000
Messages
7,746
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/52718/to
Prices are paid via Paypal Goods and Services (damn you 1099-K rules)

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X - 16 Cores, 32 Threads 4.7GHz Max, 3.5GHz base clocks (Zen 2 socket AM4) - $315 shipped

PXL_20221220_021837273~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_021847774~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_021911259~2.jpg


PXL_20221220_031148937_2.jpg
PXL_20221220_031209309_2.jpg

PXL_20221220_074010444_2.jpg


ASUS Maximus VI Hero with Intel i5 4670K and 16GB GSkill (4x4GB) RAM - $170 shipped

PXL_20221220_014337713~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_014354126~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_014417679.jpg


ASUS Rampage IV Extreme with Intel i7 3960x and 16GB (4x4GB) Gskill RAM - $180

PXL_20221220_031756795~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_031854738~2.jpg

PXL_20221220_031904505~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_014805861.jpg


ASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI Apex with Intel 7900X and EK CPU+Mosfet Monoblock - $450

PXL_20221220_030403748~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_030414924~2.jpg


ASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI Apex comes with Accessories and Original Box. The manual seems to be missing however :(
PXL_20221220_030453211~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_030555749~2.jpg

PXL_20221220_030750436~2.jpg


Intel DZ77BH-55K Motherboard. Comes with Intel i3 2120 CPU and 4GB Basic RAM. Ships in original box - $60 shipped
PXL_20221220_014451887~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_014524677~2.jpg


PXL_20221220_015142051~2.jpg



Seek CompactXR USB-C edition (Model CT-AAA) - $180
Used once. Comes with original Box and carrying case.

***You will need a USB-C extender to use this on a phone with a case! ***
I don't have an extender to sell with this unfortunately.

PXL_20221220_040225042~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_040249066.jpg


PXL_20221220_040316429~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_040352307~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_040406868~2.jpg


Brand New in Box Elgato Game Capture HD 60 S (Model 1GC109901004) - $80 Shipped $69 Shipped

585540_PXL_20220127_1037090672.jpg
585541_PXL_20220124_0929583612.jpg

585545_PXL_20220124_0930242372.jpg

585547_PXL_20220124_0930374992.jpg


Thanks for looking, Send me reasonable offers!
 
