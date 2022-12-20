FS: ASUS Rampage Motherboards, AMD AM4 16C/32T CPU, Seek Thermal USB-C camera, Elgato Capture Card

MooCow
MooCow
Prices are paid via Paypal Goods and Services (damn you 1099-K rules)
AMD Ryzen 9 3950X - 16 Cores, 32 Threads 4.7GHz Max, 3.5GHz base clocks (Zen 2 socket AM4) - $315 shipped
ASUS Maximus VI Hero with Intel i5 4670K and 16GB GSkill (4x4GB) RAM - $170 shipped
ASUS Rampage IV Extreme with Intel i7 3960x and 16GB (4x4GB) Gskill RAM - $180
ASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI Apex with Intel 7900X and EK CPU+Mosfet Monoblock - $450
ASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI Apex comes with Accessories and Original Box. The manual seems to be missing however
Intel DZ77BH-55K Motherboard. Comes with Intel i3 2120 CPU and 4GB Basic RAM. Ships in original box - $60 shipped
Seek CompactXR USB-C edition (Model CT-AAA) - $180
Used once. Comes with original Box and carrying case.
***You will need a USB-C extender to use this on a phone with a case! ***
I don't have an extender to sell with this unfortunately.
Brand New in Box Elgato Game Capture HD 60 S (Model 1GC109901004) -
$80 Shipped $69 Shipped
Thanks for looking, Send me reasonable offers!
