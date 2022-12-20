FS: ASUS Rampage Motherboards, AMD 3950X (16C/32T) CPU, Seek Thermal USB-C camera, Nitecore USB-C battery chargers

MooCow

MooCow

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 13, 2000
Messages
7,756
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/52718/to
Prices are paid via Paypal Goods and Services (damn you 1099-K rules)

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X - 16 Cores, 32 Threads 4.7GHz Max, 3.5GHz base clocks (Zen 2 socket AM4)
Product information: https://www.amd.com/en/products/cpu/amd-ryzen-9-3950x
$315 $300 $292 $289 $282 $275
$270 shipped
PXL_20221220_021837273~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_021847774~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_021911259~2.jpg

PXL_20221220_074010444_2.jpg



Standalone Intel Core i9 7900x / 10Core CPU. Socket 2066. More info here: https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/products/sku/123613/intel-core-i97900x-xseries-processor-13-75m-cache-up-to-4-30-ghz/specifications.html
$138 $132 $130
$120 shipped
PXL_20221221_075145800~2.jpg


ASUS Maximus VI Hero with Intel i5 4670K and 16GB GSkill (4x4GB) RAM
$170 $160 $148 $140 $135 $130 $126
$115 shipped
PXL_20221220_014337713~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_014354126~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_014417679.jpg


ASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI Apex motherboard (No CPU or RAM included). Comes in original box and accessories. I can include the EK Monoblock upon request.
More Info about this board: https://rog.asus.com/motherboards/rog-rampage/rog-rampage-vi-apex-model/
$225
$200 shipped
PXL_20221221_081305921~2.jpg
PXL_20221221_081336084~2.jpg


PXL_20221221_081221012~2.jpg
PXL_20221221_081233254.jpg

ASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI Apex comes with original box and accessories (Two m.2 NVMe adapters, Nvidia SLI bridges, etc. No owners manual unfortunately :(
I am trying to sell the monoblock on eBay, I will retract the eBay auction if you want the Monoblock included with this motherboard.
PXL_20221220_030555749~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_030453211~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_030750436~2.jpg

How the motherboard looked like when it was fully built with the Monoblock. Obviously the GSkill Ram, Titan Xp, Case, and PSU are not included.
20180128_100623.jpg


Seek CompactXR USB-C edition (Model CT-AAA)
Used once. Comes with original Box and carrying case.
***Please note: You will need a USB-C extender to use this on a phone with a case! ***
I don't have an extender to sell with this unfortunately.
$170 $162 $155 shipped
PXL_20221220_040316429~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_040352307~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_040406868~2.jpg

Seek sample pictures of a parked car and a deer across the street.
dKV8sAwe1JYbA5N29JepBsihQ=w1280-h720-no?authuser=0.jpg
Lh-hozVJrdkqksvFmYKFNdFuw=w1280-h720-no?authuser=0.jpg




Nitecore Ci4 Quad Slot Universal Battery Charger (Charges batteries through USB-C. Pair of two. One Open Box, the other New In Box)
$45 shipped for both
PXL_20221220_175653530_2.jpg
PXL_20220928_051114056.jpg


PXL_20220928_050949093.jpg
PXL_20220928_050957301.jpg


SOLD: ASUS Rampage IV Extreme with Intel i7 3960x and 16GB (4x4GB) Gskill RAM to Ducrider748
SOLD: Hardware Labs BlackIce Extreme Quad 140mm Radiator without fans to Ducrider748
SOLD: Swiftech MCP35x / DDC bare standalone pump to Ducrider748
SOLD: Brand New in Box Elgato Game Capture HD 60 S (Model 1GC109901004)
SOLD: Intel DZ77BH-55K Motherboard. Comes with Intel Xeon E3-1230V2 CPU and 32GB (4x8GB) Corsair XMS3 DDR3 RAM.

Thanks for looking!
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20221220_031148937_2.jpg
    PXL_20221220_031148937_2.jpg
    465 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221220_031209309_2.jpg
    PXL_20221220_031209309_2.jpg
    285.3 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221220_040249066.jpg
    PXL_20221220_040249066.jpg
    289 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221220_015142051~2.jpg
    PXL_20221220_015142051~2.jpg
    569.4 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221220_172907432.jpg
    PXL_20221220_172907432.jpg
    393.8 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221221_081701895~2.jpg
    PXL_20221221_081701895~2.jpg
    907.9 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221221_081620900.jpg
    PXL_20221221_081620900.jpg
    459.9 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221221_081626585.jpg
    PXL_20221221_081626585.jpg
    373.5 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top