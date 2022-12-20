FS: ASUS Rampage Motherboards, AMD 3950X (16C/32T) CPU, Seek Thermal USB-C camera, Elgato Capture Card, Nitecore USB-C battery chargers

Prices are paid via Paypal Goods and Services (damn you 1099-K rules)

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X - 16 Cores, 32 Threads 4.7GHz Max, 3.5GHz base clocks (Zen 2 socket AM4)
$315 $300 shipped
PXL_20221220_021837273~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_021847774~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_021911259~2.jpg


PXL_20221220_031148937_2.jpg
PXL_20221220_031209309_2.jpg

PXL_20221220_074010444_2.jpg


ASUS Maximus VI Hero with Intel i5 4670K and 16GB GSkill (4x4GB) RAM
$170 $160 shipped
PXL_20221220_014337713~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_014354126~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_014417679.jpg


ASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI Apex with Intel 7900X and EK CPU+Mosfet Monoblock. (No RAM included)
$450 $440 shipped
PXL_20221220_030403748~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_030414924~2.jpg


ASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI Apex comes with Accessories (Two m.2 NVMe adapters) and Original Box and original mosfet cooler (it removed to install the EK monoblock).
The manual seems to be missing however :(
PXL_20221220_030453211~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_030555749~2.jpg


PXL_20221220_030750436~2.jpg


Intel DZ77BH-55K Motherboard. Comes with Intel Xeon E3-1230V2 CPU and 8GB (2x4GB) Basic RAM. Ships in original box
$60 $55 shipped
PXL_20221220_014451887~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_172907432.jpg
PXL_20221220_172919481.jpg
PXL_20221220_015142051~2.jpg


Seek CompactXR USB-C edition (Model CT-AAA)
$180 $165 shipped

Used once. Comes with original Box and carrying case.
***Please note: You will need a USB-C extender to use this on a phone with a case! ***
I don't have an extender to sell with this unfortunately.
PXL_20221220_040249066.jpg


PXL_20221220_040316429~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_040352307~2.jpg
PXL_20221220_040406868~2.jpg


Brand New in Box Elgato Game Capture HD 60 S (Model 1GC109901004)
$80 $69 $65 Shipped
585540_PXL_20220127_1037090672.jpg
585541_PXL_20220124_0929583612.jpg

585545_PXL_20220124_0930242372.jpg

585547_PXL_20220124_0930374992.jpg


Nitecore Ci4 Quad Slot Universal Battery Charger (Charges batteries through USB-C. Pair of two. One Open Box, the other New In Box)
$45 shipped for both
PXL_20221220_175653530_2.jpg
PXL_20220928_051114056.jpg


PXL_20220928_050949093.jpg
PXL_20220928_050957301.jpg


SOLD: ASUS Rampage IV Extreme with Intel i7 3960x and 16GB (4x4GB) Gskill RAM - $180
SOLD: Hardware Labs BlackIce Extreme Quad 140mm Radiator without fans
SOLD: Swiftech MCP35x / DDC bare standalone pump

Thanks for looking, Send me reasonable offers!
 

