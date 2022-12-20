FS: ASUS Rampage Motherboards, AMD 3950X (16C/32T) CPU, Seek Thermal USB-C camera, Elgato Capture Card, Nitecore USB-C battery chargers

MooCow
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/52718/to
Prices are paid via Paypal Goods and Services (damn you 1099-K rules)
AMD Ryzen 9 3950X - 16 Cores, 32 Threads 4.7GHz Max, 3.5GHz base clocks (Zen 2 socket AM4)
$315 $300 shipped
ASUS Maximus VI Hero with Intel i5 4670K and 16GB GSkill (4x4GB) RAM
$170 $160 shipped
ASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI Apex with Intel 7900X and EK CPU+Mosfet Monoblock. (No RAM included)
$450 $440 shipped
ASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI Apex comes with Accessories (Two m.2 NVMe adapters) and Original Box and original mosfet cooler (it removed to install the EK monoblock).
The manual seems to be missing however
Intel DZ77BH-55K Motherboard. Comes with Intel Xeon E3-1230V2 CPU and 8GB (2x4GB) Basic RAM. Ships in original box
$60 $55 shipped
Seek CompactXR USB-C edition (Model CT-AAA)
$180 $165 shipped
Used once. Comes with original Box and carrying case.
***Please note: You will need a USB-C extender to use this on a phone with a case! ***
I don't have an extender to sell with this unfortunately.
Brand New in Box Elgato Game Capture HD 60 S (Model 1GC109901004)
$80 $69 $65 Shipped
Nitecore Ci4 Quad Slot Universal Battery Charger (Charges batteries through USB-C. Pair of two. One Open Box, the other New In Box)
$45 shipped for both
SOLD: ASUS Rampage IV Extreme with Intel i7 3960x and 16GB (4x4GB) Gskill RAM - $180
SOLD: Hardware Labs BlackIce Extreme Quad 140mm Radiator without fans
SOLD: Swiftech MCP35x / DDC bare standalone pump
Thanks for looking, Send me reasonable offers!
