FS: Asus Rampage III X58 with Xeon X5660/12GB ram/USB3 card, Asus Essence STX sound card, Corsair H60 and Google Hub

Hub charcoal.jpg


Google Hub Charcoal in color, brand new still in wrapper. Google sells it currently for $99, regular price $129


$65 shipped, net to me.



IMG_20200326_182210.jpg
IMG_20200326_182143.jpg
IMG_20200326_182126.jpg

Asus Rampage III X58 motherboard. I will bundle it with a Xeon X5660, 12GB of Ram (Corsair Dominator) and a USB3 card so its ready to go. Comes with the I/O plate which is rare and hard to find. Nothing wrong, just parted out my X58 system and moving on. Just the motherboard is going between $150 and around $220 on eBay and other forums.

$200 shipped, net to me.



IMG_20200326_182248.jpg
IMG_20200326_182359.jpg
IMG_20200326_182414.jpg

Asus Essence STX sound card. Used in my X58 system. Nothing wrong with it. I dont have the box at the moment. I am looking through my storage to see if I can find it. For now, just bare card. Lowest I saw it on eBay is $44.

$50 shipped, net to me.




IMG_20200326_182445.jpg
IMG_20200326_182429.jpg

Corsair H60, was used in my X58 system as well. It comes with two brackets as pictured and the screws and some literature. Nothing wrong with it.

$40 shipped, net to me.
 
Do you still ha e the X5670 pair for sale? If so let me know where to send payment. I'll take em.
 
With that EKWB Predator, do you know if it is a rev. 1.1 or later? There is an AM4 adapter, but it needs rev. 1.1 or later.
 
I'm in for the predator! I also have a lot of wc gear. You need a 1080 external setup? Monster 480 or 240 rads? Have an ek tr block too, among others.
 
What’s the story on the EK? Can you easily open it up? Use a different block / tubing ?
If you can how the heck’s it still around for that price ?
 
I never tried but I'm sure you can. The block is the supremacy block. And the radiator is put together with the pump so that part in not sure if they can be split up and used independently.

But the way it is was the best AIO. I had it and had amazing temps. Never a problem with it.
 
Dude, you never replied to my reply in pm? Don't worry about replying now...
 
Look at what I sent to you first. I asked for big reservoirs and you replied with 3 different options none which were a combo with a big reservoir.
 
