FS: Asus Rampage III X58 with Xeon X5660/12GB ram/USB3 card, Asus Essence STX sound card, Corsair H60 and Google Hub

Google Hub Charcoal in color, brand new still in wrapper. Google sells it currently for $99, regular price $129

$65 shipped, net to me.

$200 shipped, net to me.

$50 shipped, net to me.

$40 shipped, net to me.

Asus Rampage III X58 motherboard. I will bundle it with a Xeon X5660, 12GB of Ram (Corsair Dominator) and a USB3 card so its ready to go. Comes with the I/O plate which is rare and hard to find. Nothing wrong, just parted out my X58 system and moving on. Just the motherboard is going between $150 and around $220 on eBay and other forums.Asus Essence STX sound card. Used in my X58 system. Nothing wrong with it. I dont have the box at the moment. I am looking through my storage to see if I can find it. For now, just bare card. Lowest I saw it on eBay is $44.Corsair H60, was used in my X58 system as well. It comes with two brackets as pictured and the screws and some literature. Nothing wrong with it.