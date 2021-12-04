FS: Asus Prime H670-Plus D4, Intel 670p 512 GB

Intel i5-12400, Asus H670-Plus D4, T-Force DDR4 3200 16Gb Kit Combo. As New complete in the boxes...........................SOLD

PNY Nvidia Quadro RTX A2000 6 GB Graphics card as new complete in the box......................SOLD

Asus H610i-Plus D4 As new complete in the box..........................SOLD

Asus H670-Plus D4 As new complete in the box..........................$120

Intel 670p 512 GB .....................$40

Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping.

Heatware 287-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
 

Last edited:
Will add that the Asus Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi DDR4 Motherboard has an extra notch cut-out so Legacy HSF will work on the board. You do NOT have to wait for a converter for the LGA1700 socket
 
terpsy said:
Will add that the Asus Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi DDR4 Motherboard has an extra notch cut-out so Legacy HSF will work on the board. You do NOT have to wait for a converter for the LGA1700 socket
Maybe, maybe not since the z-height is different. Bolt through/screw down type should be fine, but anything that uses the clips probably won't work.
 
Furious_Styles said:
Ever get those issues worked out with the board mothman?
I don't think he actually had issues. It's just the bios configuration Asus uses for the Intel rst. I have the same configuration on my rog board.

I wouldn't hesitate to buy it personally. In fact if this had come up 2 weeks ago I would have bought it.
 
Just want to clarify, is the price included shipping? is that pricing for Paypal FF or GS?
 
i do but in way up in Northern Canada and shipping is $280-$344 so Fk them, Bump for great deal.
 
