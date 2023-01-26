FS: ASUS Phoenix 1660 Super

Bought this card used off a friend about a year ago and it has lived and been used daily in my second rig mainly just for watching discord streams. It is still in that PC and will be until I sell it, so I only have a picture of the box attached.



Looking for $145 shipped in the US. Prefer PayPal payment, but I am open to zelle or venmo as well.



Not sure if I am way off on the price as I wasn't able to find many recent examples on the forums so feel free to pm me an offer.



Heat is under nolan_strong and my ebay username is psyclops28. I have had 2FA enabled on [H] for what seems like eons now.