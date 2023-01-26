FS: ASUS Phoenix 1660 Super - pending/sold

Status
Not open for further replies.
P

Psyclops

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 25, 2010
Messages
425
Bought this card used off a friend about a year ago and it has lived and been used daily in my second rig mainly just for watching discord streams. It is still in that PC and will be until I sell it, so I only have a picture of the box attached.

Looking for $125 shipped in the US. Prefer PayPal payment, but I am open to zelle or venmo as well.

Heat is under nolan_strong and my ebay username is psyclops28. I have had 2FA enabled on [H] for what seems like eons now.
 

Attachments

  • 20230125_234504.jpg
    20230125_234504.jpg
    478.5 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
Vaulter98c

Vaulter98c

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - October 2009
Joined
May 21, 2008
Messages
5,775
Some one buy this card, this is like the peak value Plex server card lol, this and modded drivers are only beat out by 4000 series cards
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Top