FS: Asus PG27UQ, Titan RTX, MSI 2080 ti, Evga itx 650w psu

Asus PG27UQ



.





MSI 2080 ti - $900 shippedMSI 2080 ti -

I bought this from Amazon Warehouse about 2 weeks ago to put in my 2019 Mac Pro but the card is too long by about an inch, bummer... Card is flawless and works perfectly. I can still return this to amazon but I used some of my Amazon gift balance (That I got for free lol) and can take a slight loss since I don't use Amazon all that often. Will include amazon invoice. - $1050 shipped







Titan RTX - After discovering that the 2080 ti wouldn't fit, I bought this off Amazon and figured I'd go big or go home. I changed my mind after playing with windows for a few weeks on my Mac Pro. So I never opened it and it is still sealed. Stupid Amazon shipped it inside of a box with literally no packing material so all the corners are bent.. It was sliding all over a box twice its size.. I vented my frustration with Amazon support and they gave me a 25% refund. I'm still in the return period and can return this but figured I'd sell it to a Hardforum member for a good deal and sell it for what I would get back from Amazon. $2100 shipped. - After discovering that the 2080 ti wouldn't fit, I bought this off Amazon and figured I'd go big or go home. I changed my mind after playing with windows for a few weeks on my Mac Pro. So I never opened it and it is still sealed. Stupid Amazon shipped it inside of a box with literally no packing material so all the corners are bent.. It was sliding all over a box twice its size.. I vented my frustration with Amazon support and they gave me a 25% refund. I'm still in the return period and can return this but figured I'd sell it to a Hardforum member for a good deal and sell it for what I would get back from Amazon.

Evga 650GM ITX PSU - Purchased this from Amazon in November last year and used it until March this year in an ITX build. I sold off my ITX build in march and forgot all about this. Works perfectly and will include Amazon receipt dated November 2019. - $100 shipped

Heatware in signaturePaypal to US Confirmed address onlyFedex/UPS ground shipping will be used- Bought this a little over a month ago from Amazon Warehouse. Amazon warehouse description said it had dead pixels and when I got it, to my amazement, this wins the panel lottery. No dead pixels, no backlight bleed, 144hz works perfectly and HDR is beautiful. No flaws on screen. Used it for about 2 months This thing is gorgeous when paired with my Mac Pro. The only flaw is the Asus logo on the bezel, one piece of the metal decal is bent, not even worth mentioning but I like transparency.. Will include amazon invoice so you get the full warranty. Due to the size and weight of the box, it will have to be shipped in its original box. If you pay an additional $100 I can ship it in another box -