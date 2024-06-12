FS: ASUS PCI-E WiFi Card and USB Bluetooth Adapter

Volkswagen
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Nov 12, 2002
- Messages
- 4,878
Hello,
With some recent upgrades to the kids computers I have some parts that need a new home
HEATWARE: Volkswagen 562-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/20134
Payment: Paypal
SHIPPING: All prices include shipping unless noted otherwise. I ship quick and pack well. Usually I can ship same day if payment received by 3 PM EST.
With some recent upgrades to the kids computers I have some parts that need a new home
ASUS PCE-AC56 Dual-Band 2x2 AC1300 WiFi PCIe adapter
- What you see is what you get- no retail box. Works great.
- Will also include an ASUS - USBBT500 Bluetooth Smart Ready USB adapter
HEATWARE: Volkswagen 562-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/20134
Payment: Paypal
SHIPPING: All prices include shipping unless noted otherwise. I ship quick and pack well. Usually I can ship same day if payment received by 3 PM EST.
Attachments
Last edited: