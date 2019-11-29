FS: Asus P9X79 Pro + E5-2695 v2 combo + Corsair 32GB DDR3-1600

Would prefer to sell the motherboard and the cpu as a combo. $320 shipped via PP F&F.
You can find the complete motherboard spec here. In it is a QS E5-2695 v2 (QF92), stepping C1 which is identical to production part (SR1BA). The MB is in good working and physical condition. The CPU IHS has some minor scruff and scratches as shown in the photo and does not affect the thermal performance. No bent pins on the socket and comes with the I/O shield. No accessories or the original box but will be properly packed (cpu in the socket) during shipment.

The board works flawlessly with 2 kits of VENGEANCE® Pro Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR3 DRAM 1600MHz C9 Memory Kit. Even though the two kits have different versions (ver 3.24 & 8.23) they work well with this Asus X79 motherboard running quad memory channel. I only have one original box. $115 for both kits shipped via PP F&F.

Not planning to split the memory kits in case someone is interested in the MB and CPU combo ;)

If you buy the whole lot, its $410. I've limited HeatWare 7-0-0 but I'm actively in ebay under pututu16 (100% positive feedback 269-0-0)

Only ship to CONUS.

Thanks for looking!



IMG_2250.JPG IMG_2249.JPG IMG_2245.JPG HWiNFO64_capture.PNG IMG_2251.JPG IMG_2252.JPG IMG_2253.JPG


I'm the second owner and I've this card for 4 years. The card full spec is here.

All the three fans are working (no stuck or slow spinning fan). I've replaced the GPU thermal paste with Noctua NT-H1 and managed to reduce the temperature by a few °C when I first had the card. The card works fine and has no issue.

Included are the original box and unopened accessories as shown in the attached photos.

I've limited HeatWare 5-0-0 but I'm actively in ebay under pututu16 (100% positive feedback 268-0-0)

SOLD! Thanks for looking.
This is an OEM card with similar spec as 11G-P4-5390-KR.

This card is properly taken care off, clean and is in good working condition. No accessories but I can package this card in another EVGA box as shown in the picture below for safe shipping.

SOLD (6/27/2020) Paypal (minus fee if paid via FF) shipped to CONUS. Not looking for any trades.

I've limited HeatWare 5-0-0 but I'm actively in ebay under pututu16 (100% positive feedback 267-0-0)
 
bump for today is the 93rd year anniversary of the last Ford Model T production!
 
Add another GPU card for sale. This time Gigabyte HD 7970.
 
1st of Jul bump. This card is looking for a new home.
 
