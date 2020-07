FS: Asus P9X79 Pro + E5-2695 v2 combo + Corsair 32GB DDR3-1600

$320 shipped via PP F&F

SOLD! Thanks for looking. I'm the second owner and I've this card for 4 years. The card full spec is here All the three fans are working (no stuck or slow spinning fan). I've replaced the GPU thermal paste with Noctua NT-H1 and managed to reduce the temperature by a few °C when I first had the card. The card works fine and has no issue.Included are the original box and unopened accessories as shown in the attached photos.I've limited HeatWare 5-0-0 but I'm actively in ebay under pututu16 (100% positive feedback 268-0-0)Thanks for looking.

I've limited This is an OEM card with similar spec as 11G-P4-5390-KR This card is properly taken care off, clean and is in good working condition. No accessories but I can package this card in another EVGA box as shown in the picture below for safe shipping.(6/27/2020) Paypal (minus fee if paid via FF) shipped to CONUS. Not looking for any trades.I've limited HeatWare 5-0-0 but I'm actively in ebay under pututu16 (100% positive feedback 267-0-0)

Would prefer to sell the motherboard and the cpu as a combo.You can find the complete motherboard spec here . In it is a QS E5-2695 v2 ( QF92 ), stepping C1 which is identical to production part (SR1BA). The MB is in good working and physical condition. The CPU IHS has some minor scruff and scratches as shown in the photo and does not affect the thermal performance. No bent pins on the socket and comes with the I/O shield. No accessories or the original box but will be properly packed (cpu in the socket) during shipment.The board works flawlessly with 2 kits of VENGEANCE® Pro Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR3 DRAM 1600MHz C9 Memory Kit. Even though the two kits have different versions (ver 3.24 & 8.23) they work well with this Asus X79 motherboard running quad memory channel. I only have one original box.Not planning to split the memory kits in case someone is interested in the MB and CPU comboIf you buy the whole lot, its $410. I've limited HeatWare 7-0-0 but I'm actively in ebay under pututu16 (100% positive feedback 269-0-0)Only ship to CONUS.Thanks for looking!