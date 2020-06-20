FS: Asus P8Z77-V/i7-3770K Combo

I have the listed motherboard/CPU combo for sale. Was running perfectly at 4.4Ghz when pulled on 6\19. Comes with I/O shield only. Will ship in anti-static bag bubble wrapped in USPS Flat-rate box. Asking $220 shipped OBO or trade towards a good GPU.

I also have:
4x4GB Crucial Ballistix Tactical DDR3-1600 $70
2x Samsung 840 Pro 256 $40 ea

Heatware: Wolfofsin


IMG_20200619_222250.jpg

IMG_20200619_222329.jpg
 
