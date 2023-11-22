FS: Asus Mechanical Keyboards (Azoth & Asus ROG Strix Scope II (96) ), Corsair SP140 RGB Elite Fans, Distro Plate

I have a few things for sale.
I accept Paypal
Heatware: Nirad9er
All items priced as shipped in the US (lower 48)
$150 shipped
$50 shipped
Asus Azoth (NX Red) Mechanical Keyboard
Asus ROG Strix Scope II (96) Mechanical Keyboard
$135 shipped.......only until Black Friday sale on this keyboard ends, I paid $179
Channelz Corsair 5000X/D and 7000X/D Side Mounted Single D5/DDC Reservoir-V2
- I had this mounted in my 7000X and have since moved to another case.
- I know this says for 5000X & 7000X however I'm pretty sure it'll work for any case that can mount a 360mm radiator.
- NO PUMP, only pump cover.
$150 shipped
iCUE SP140 RGB ELITE Performance 140mm PWM Fans (3 pack)
- These were additional fans I had in my 7000X
- 3 fans, NO CONTROLLER.
$50 shipped
Asus Azoth (NX Red) Mechanical Keyboard
- My brother bought from Amazon and decided on another keyboard and was passed the return window.
- Can used wired or wireless
Asus ROG Strix Scope II (96) Mechanical Keyboard
- I used for a few months and recently switched to a 75% keyboard based on preference.
- It's LIKE NEW condition.
- Includes original box and accessories (optional spacebar, key puller, wrist wrest (never used), etc
$135 shipped.......only until Black Friday sale on this keyboard ends, I paid $179
