FS: Asus Mechanical Keyboards (Azoth & Asus ROG Strix Scope II (96) ), Corsair SP140 RGB Elite Fans, Distro Plate

N

Nirad9er

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 18, 2004
Messages
2,933
I have a few things for sale.

I accept Paypal
Heatware: Nirad9er
All items priced as shipped in the US (lower 48)

Channelz Corsair 5000X/D and 7000X/D Side Mounted Single D5/DDC Reservoir-V2

  • I had this mounted in my 7000X and have since moved to another case.
  • I know this says for 5000X & 7000X however I'm pretty sure it'll work for any case that can mount a 360mm radiator.
  • NO PUMP, only pump cover.
https://www.performance-pcs.com/wat...r-5000x-side-mounted-single-d5-reservoir.html

$150 shipped

20231122_170519.jpg


iCUE SP140 RGB ELITE Performance 140mm PWM Fans (3 pack)

  • These were additional fans I had in my 7000X
  • 3 fans, NO CONTROLLER.
https://www.corsair.com/us/en/p/cas...mance-140mm-pwm-fan-single-pack-co-9050110-ww

$50 shipped

20231122_170718.jpg


Asus Azoth (NX Red) Mechanical Keyboard

  • My brother bought from Amazon and decided on another keyboard and was passed the return window.
  • Can used wired or wireless
$175 shipped

20231122_171157.jpg


Asus ROG Strix Scope II (96) Mechanical Keyboard
  • I used for a few months and recently switched to a 75% keyboard based on preference.
  • It's LIKE NEW condition.
  • Includes original box and accessories (optional spacebar, key puller, wrist wrest (never used), etc
https://rog.asus.com/us/keyboards/keyboards/compact/rog-strix-scope-ii-96-wireless/

$135 shipped.......only until Black Friday sale on this keyboard ends, I paid $179 :)

20231125_092526.jpg20231125_092537.jpg20231125_092051.jpg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top