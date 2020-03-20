(FS) Asus Maximus XI Hero, Intel i9-9900k & Corsair Dominator Plat RGB 16x4 64Gb combo ++NVME, ++GTX1070, ++RGB WC addons

-ASUS ROG Maximus XI Hero (Wi-Fi) Z390 Gaming Motherboard LGA1151 (Intel 8th 9th Gen) ATX DDR4 DP HDMI M.2 USB 3.1 Gen2 802.11AC Wi-Fi
-Intel Core i9-9900K Desktop Processor 8 Cores up to 5.0 GHz Turbo unlocked LGA1151 300 Series 95W
-Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 64GB (4x16GB) DDR4 3600 (PC4-28800) C18 1.35V Desktop Memory
I'm not splitting up the motherboard, CPU and RAM.($850 shipped)
These items aren't for sale without the motherboard, CPU and RAM combo
-CORSAIR iCUE H115i RGB PRO XT, 280mm Radiator, Dual 140mm PWM Fans, Software Control, Liquid CPU Cooler, CW-9060044-WW
(Add $35)
-Samsung (MZ-V7E1T0BW) 970 EVO SSD 1TB - M.2 NVMe Interface Internal Solid State Drive with V-NAND Technology
(Add $50)
-ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1070 Mini 8GB GDDR5 VR Ready Super Compact Gaming Graphics Card (ZT-P10700G-10M)
(Add $175)
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/1512/to
