FS: Asus Maximus XI Formula and Intel 9900K combo

Included in this sale:

NOT

included in this sale:

Note:

Asus Maximus XI Formula motherboard with Intel 9900K CPU - CPU is de-lidded and is mounted to the board with a direct-die bracket. This is a working pull from my Cousin's computer when he upgraded to an Intel 13900K setup last year. CPU has been overclocked, but BIOS has been reset to stock settings.Motherboard, CPU, 2x8G Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR-4 3000 RAM kit (A working pull matched set of CMR16GX4M2C3000C16 that I no longer have a use for. This kit was never actually used with this machine), Direct Die Bracket (mounted to board), Original mainboard socket retention mechanism (in a baggie), G1/4 threaded caps for the hybrid liquid/air VRM Cooler (mounted to board), the 2x m.2 NVMe SSD mounting screws (mounted to board), Barrow "Iron Man Arc Reactor" aRGB CPU Liquid Cooler block (Block is brand new, never used and includes the hex key to disassemble the block for maintenance but does NOT include an adapter from Barrow aRGB to anything else - System was originally cooled using an EK block mounted with liquid metal 'paste' that migrated over to his new build).Add a good air cooler, an NVME SSD and a video card, and you will have a still really nice workstation or gaming rig. Want to liquid cool? Get a radiator with matching fans, some tubing, a pump/reservoir and some fittings and you are good to go for CPU AND VRM cooling.The heat spreader for the CPU (not sure where that wandered off to...), the mainboard manual or accessories (including the plastic protector for the socket and the WiFi/Bluetooth antennas). To be clear, the 9900K never came with an air cooler to begin with, so I can't include a thing it never hadBecause I do not have the plastic protector for the socket, the board and CPU MUST go as a kit and will not be separated. The CPU Cooler will come mounted with no paste so you can use whatever stuff makes you happiest, but I can apply some Thermal Grizzly Hydronaut prior to shipping at buyer's option - I HAVE liquid metal, but I don't TRUST it in shipping. In the picture, there are some 'scratches' that appear on the VRM cooler near the G1/4 caps - that's just in the protective plastic peel that was never removed. Motherboard very likely has newer BIOS updates available for it.