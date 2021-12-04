FS: Asus Maximus III Formula LGA 1156 Motherboard & Intel i7-860 CPU. $120 Shipped

Asus Maximus III Formula LGA 1156 Motherboard & Intel i7-860 CPU. A classic P55 motherboard in virtually new condition. Running perfectly, latest Bios and new Cmos battery installed. Comes with the I/O plate. I don't have the sound card for it........................$110 Shipped
Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping. I'm 2FA Enabled
Heatware 308-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
