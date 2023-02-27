Fs: ASUS mATX case, Thermalright CPU Cooler, and more

$80 shipped - EVGA 1200W P2 power supply



$15 shipped - 8GB DDR4 laptop RAM



$40 shipped - 2x Clarion VMA5693 headrest monitors. Thought these would make a cool case mod but never ended up using them. New in box from the pimp my ride era.



$15 shipped - 8GB DDR4 desktop RAM



$40 shipped - B450 ITX motherboard/test bench with heatsink. ITX motherboard with damaged USB 3.0 front panel connector as shown. Tried to fix but couldn't desolder and remove the pins to install a new connector. Selling with the test bench style frame that allows you to install an atx psu and graphics card without a case. PCIE retention clip missing. I believe it has a BIOS that supports 5000 series but I cannot remember.



$90 for a 2tb 970 evo (latest firmware)

Model Name, Samsung SSD 970 EVO Plus 2TB

Serial Number, S59CNM0R842492N

Drive Type, NVMe

Result,Byte End,Byte Start,Description,Raw Data,Status

,0,0,Critical Warning,0,OK

,2,1,Temperature (K),312,OK

,3,3,Available Spare,100,OK

,4,4,Available Spare Threshold,10,OK

,5,5,Percentage Used,0,OK

,47,32,Data Units Read,39417001,OK

,63,48,Data Units Written,26304941,OK

,79,64,Host Read Commands,529252246,OK

,95,80,Host Write Commands,113027888,OK

,111,96,Controller Busy Time,872,OK

,127,112,Power Cycles,10001,OK

,143,128,Power On Hours,905,OK

,159,144,Unsafe Shutdowns,58,OK

,175,160,Media Errors,0,OK

,191,176,Number of Error Information Log Entries,7584,OK

,195,192,Warning Composite Temperature Time,0,OK

,199,196,Critical Composite Temperature Time,0,OK

,201,200,Temperature Sensor 1,312,OK

,203,202,Temperature Sensor 2,320,OK

,205,204,Temperature Sensor 3,0,OK

,207,206,Temperature Sensor 4,0,OK

,209,208,Temperature Sensor 5,0,OK

,211,210,Temperature Sensor 6,0,OK

,213,212,Temperature Sensor 7,0,OK

,215,214,Temperature Sensor 8,0,OK Click to expand...

SOLD $700 shipped - not getting cheaper than that!

Ryzen 7950x combo. Includes cpu, motherboard, ram.

Amd ryzen 9 7950x

gigabyte b650m aorus ax matx motherboard

32gb of gskill ddr5 6000 memory (wouldn't run expo out of the box, ran at 5600 no problem)

$160 shipped - evga rtx 3050. Was using it as a temporary card before an upgrade

$90 shipped - Samsung Chromebook 4+ 15.6 inch 64GB Intel Celeron 1.10GHz 6GB Chromebook. Used in good working condition with some signs of use. Some scratches and scuffs as shown, and one small hairline crack in the bezel around the screen. Some scratches on the edge of the lid as well.

$100 for a Samsung 2tb 980 pro (latest firmware)

*PRICE DROP* $725 shipped

Parting with my RTX 3090 FE. I bought it used several months ago and it has worked flawlessly. The previous owner repadded it and temps have never been a problem. Little bit dusty, but I blow it out every few months. Works great for anything you throw at it. Comes with power adapter and original box.

$190 shipped: Lenovo L28u-30 28" UHD IPS 4K Monitor SOLD

$200 shipped: DJI RSC2 gimbal

$60 shipped: blackmagic design intensity pro 1080p capture card

Items are used. Prices are PP F&FSold $380 shipped - (pics coming tomorrow) Gigabyte RTX 3080 10GB pulled from aorus gaming box (EGPU) enclosure with proprietary AIO cooler/240mm rad. The egpu mainboard failed, so I removed this card and planned to use it in the matx case below with the rad mounted to the floor of the case, but ended up going a different route. The tubes on the AIO are very short so creativity may be needed to use this card, but it is a standard gigabyte 3080 pcb as far as I can tell (like the eagle or gaming oc), so if you wanted to do custom water cooling, blocks should fit. Alternatively, some people have modded the AIO with longer tubes to run it more traditionally. I have an i/o shield for the card arriving in the mail in the next few days which will be included.$70 shipped - ASUS AP201 matx case$80 shipped - Blackmagic Intensity Pro 4K capture card$40 shipped - Thermalright Silver Arrow T8 CPU Cooler