FS: Asus Hyper M.2 X16 Gen 4, Ring Bridge, MiG Switch Cart, Steam Games, OG Xbox HDMI Adapter

The version 1 of this cart requires you to briefly eject and then insert the cart to switch games, the newer ones have a button on top. Buy this one to save a few bucks. MiG Switch v1 cart only. This cart is only half of what you need to run your switch games from a micro-sd card that would be inserted. The other half that you'd need to buy is the MiG Flash USB dumper, which allows you to copy the files from a cart to this cart. You don't need the dumper if you already have a jailbroken switch.You also don't need a jailbroken switch if you have both this cart and dumper, see here: https://migflash.com/#/faq The version 1 of this cart requires you to briefly eject and then insert the cart to switch games, the newer ones have a button on top. Buy this one to save a few bucks.





Asus Hyper M.2 X16 Gen 4 card, includes original box and paperwork:

Ring Bridge - I have 2 of these, both came with some solar pathlights I bought and are unused. Already have one and don't need them:





Steam Games, make offers if these prices are more than legit sites (Steam, gog, gmg,etc.) PP F&F on these:

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - $20

Persona 5 Strikers - $40

High on Life - $15

Sifu - $12

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut - $15

Life is Strange: True Colors - $15

Two Point Campus - $15

Gotham Knights - $5

Retrotech Super Nintendo "900 in 1" Cart with 4GB Micro-SD card and software.

This red cart will allow you to play most SNES games, except for games that require a special chip. This includes, SuperFX chips, audio chips, etc. Games not compatible include, Star Fox, Stunt Race FX, Super Mario Kart, Super Mario World 2 Yoshi's Island, Pilotwings. If the cartridge has the two extra connectors on the left and right sides, chances are it won't run that ROM. See the below link to Wikipedia that lists SNES games that have special chips:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Super_NES_enhancement_chips

Pound Original Xbox HDMI Adapter - I've decided to use my component cable along with a Retrotink, so no longer needed. These are $40 at Amazon, save a few bucks and buy mine:

Brand new WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD, no heatsink. I've been using these models as my primary SSDs for the last few years and I have one in my PS5. Super speedy and they run well even without a heatsink:

64GB iPhone SE 2 Unlocked, MHFJ3LL/A. Used but in great condition. It was purchased via T-Mobile and is unlocked. Light scratches on the back but none that I can detect on the screen. Comes with phone, USB cable and charger.













