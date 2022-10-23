  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: Asus Hyper M.2 X16 Gen 4, Ring Bridge, MiG Switch Cart, Steam Games, OG Xbox HDMI Adapter

K

Kwincy

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Jun 7, 2004
Messages
3,044
MiG Switch v1 cart only. This cart is only half of what you need to run your switch games from a micro-sd card that would be inserted. The other half that you'd need to buy is the MiG Flash USB dumper, which allows you to copy the files from a cart to this cart. You don't need the dumper if you already have a jailbroken switch.

You also don't need a jailbroken switch if you have both this cart and dumper, see here: https://migflash.com/#/faq

The version 1 of this cart requires you to briefly eject and then insert the cart to switch games, the newer ones have a button on top. Buy this one to save a few bucks.

IMG_7047.jpeg


MiG Switch v1 cart only - $40 shipped



Asus Hyper M.2 X16 Gen 4 card, includes original box and paperwork:

IMG_6976.jpeg


Asus Hyper M.2 X16 Gen 4 Card - $55 shipped

Ring Bridge - I have 2 of these, both came with some solar pathlights I bought and are unused. Already have one and don't need them:

IMG_7030.jpeg


Ring Bridge - $22 shipped.


Steam Games, make offers if these prices are more than legit sites (Steam, gog, gmg,etc.) PP F&F on these:

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - $20
Persona 5 Strikers - $40
High on Life - $15
Sifu - $12
Disco Elysium - The Final Cut - $15
Life is Strange: True Colors - $15
Two Point Campus - $15
Gotham Knights - $5


Retrotech Super Nintendo "900 in 1" Cart with 4GB Micro-SD card and software.
This red cart will allow you to play most SNES games, except for games that require a special chip. This includes, SuperFX chips, audio chips, etc. Games not compatible include, Star Fox, Stunt Race FX, Super Mario Kart, Super Mario World 2 Yoshi's Island, Pilotwings. If the cartridge has the two extra connectors on the left and right sides, chances are it won't run that ROM. See the below link to Wikipedia that lists SNES games that have special chips:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Super_NES_enhancement_chips

IMG_6588.jpg


IMG_6589.jpg


IMG_6590.jpg


Retrotech Red SNES "900-in-1" cart - $35 shipped.

Pound Original Xbox HDMI Adapter - I've decided to use my component cable along with a Retrotink, so no longer needed. These are $40 at Amazon, save a few bucks and buy mine:

IMG_6095.jpg


POUND OG Xbox HDMI adapter and cable - $22 shipped

Brand new WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD, no heatsink. I've been using these models as my primary SSDs for the last few years and I have one in my PS5. Super speedy and they run well even without a heatsink:



1TB WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD - SOLD

64GB iPhone SE 2 Unlocked, MHFJ3LL/A. Used but in great condition. It was purchased via T-Mobile and is unlocked. Light scratches on the back but none that I can detect on the screen. Comes with phone, USB cable and charger.






Unlocked 64GB iPhone SE 2 - SOLD

H E A T W A R E
 

Attachments

  • IMG_7395.jpg
    IMG_7395.jpg
    275.2 KB · Views: 0
  • Screenshot 2025-05-28 114553.png
    Screenshot 2025-05-28 114553.png
    95 KB · Views: 0
  • Screenshot 2025-05-28 114415.png
    Screenshot 2025-05-28 114415.png
    99 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7416.jpeg
    IMG_7416.jpeg
    270.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7423.jpeg
    IMG_7423.jpeg
    201.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7424.jpeg
    IMG_7424.jpeg
    219.8 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7439.jpeg
    IMG_7439.jpeg
    367.2 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
Bump, also looking for trades. Specifically, I'd like to trade this equipment for 5x 12TB drives.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top