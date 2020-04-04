FS: Asus GTX 1660 SUPER DUAL EVO 6gb $175 shipped

Unfortunately received a paycut from work and need to sell.
Open box from Amazon, had the plastic wrap on the card, tested and perfect working. Has warranty seal in tact. Nice card and runs cool and quiet, gets good FPS on 1440p surprisingly.
$175 shipped
https://www.asus.com/us/Graphics-Cards/DUAL-GTX1660S-O6G-EVO/
Heatware under SLK
Thanks
