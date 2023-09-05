FS ASUS Gaming Laptop, 5800X CPU, 3070 GPU

DeaconFrost
I decided to upgrade our three towers rather than make the jump to AM5, so I need to offload a pile of unused equipment. I have Heatware under DeaconFrost and PayPal is my preferred payment method. All prices include shipping.
Looking for an SFX Power Supply.
CPU:
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X - $170 (CPU only)
https://www.amd.com/en/products/cpu/amd-ryzen-7-5800x
GPU:
ASUS ROG Strix 3070 8 GB - $300
https://rog.asus.com/us/graphics-ca...-strix/rog-strix-rtx3070-o8g-v2-gaming-model/
Warranty until 9/26/2024
Laptop:
ASUS Zephyrus GA401QH - $350
https://rog.asus.com/laptops/rog-zephyrus/2021-rog-zephyrus-g14-series/spec/
AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
16 GB Memory
500 GB NVME SSD
Nvidia GTX 1650 4 GB
Zero damage or screen issues. Barely used.
