FS Asus g14 Zephyrus 3060 laptop, new Asus z690i 12700kf combo

Asus G14 ryzen 7 RTX 3060 laptop.
purchased from best buy this week. I am within my return window but figured I’d see if anyone wanted to buy this awesome laptop at a far better price than Best Buy. Not a scratch. In the box with charger.
Specs are in the pic.
$750 plus shipping.
Nib asus Strix z690i itx motherboard, nib intel 12700kf, and nib Thermaltake 240mm white aio. All three for $450 plus shipping.
My heat is 224-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/52984/to
.
PayPal friends and family accepted
Lower 48 only
If you have any questions just lmk.
purchased from best buy this week. I am within my return window but figured I’d see if anyone wanted to buy this awesome laptop at a far better price than Best Buy. Not a scratch. In the box with charger.
Specs are in the pic.
$750 plus shipping.
Nib asus Strix z690i itx motherboard, nib intel 12700kf, and nib Thermaltake 240mm white aio. All three for $450 plus shipping.
My heat is 224-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/52984/to
.
PayPal friends and family accepted
Lower 48 only
If you have any questions just lmk.
Attachments
Last edited: