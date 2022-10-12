FS: Asus EKWB 3070's FHR/Ryzen 3600/strix x570-I/b550 tuf/32gb b-die/16gb ram/older intel and deskmini hardware

CPU
Ryzen 3600 - $90 shipped
Intel I5 6400 -$35 shipped
Intel pentium G4560 - $20 shipped
RAM
Gskill trident z royal 3200 c14 (Samsung b-die) 2x16gb $135 shipped
Gskill trident z rgb f4-3600c17d-16gtzr (2x8gb) - $70 shipped
Xpg 3000mhz 2x8gb cl16 - $45 shipped
GPU
ASUS EKWB 3070 - $360 shipped Card Link
MOBO
ASUS Strix x570-I gaming - $195 shipped
ASUS b550 tuf gaming plus - $120 shipped
ASUS z170-A $65 shipped (no I/o shield)
Deskmini - $125 shipped with 500gig WD black m.2 sn750 and 2x8gb pc2133 c15 SODIMM. Can take up to a i5 7700
